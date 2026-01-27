403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Telegram Creator Durov Says WhatsApp Offers No Real Privacy
(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the Russian tech entrepreneur behind the Telegram messaging app, claimed Monday that WhatsApp offers no real privacy, following the filing of a major class-action lawsuit against its parent company, Meta Platforms, Inc.
The lawsuit, lodged last week in a US district court, involves plaintiffs from countries including Australia, Brazil, and India, accusing Meta of making false claims about the privacy of its WhatsApp service.
“You’d have to be braindead to believe WhatsApp is secure in 2026,” Durov wrote on X, mocking claims that Meta cannot access users’ messages. “When we analyzed how WhatsApp implemented its ‘encryption’, we found multiple attack vectors.”
The legal complaint challenges WhatsApp’s core privacy guarantee of default end-to-end encryption via the Signal protocol. Plaintiffs argue that, contrary to the app’s statement that “only people in this chat can read, listen to, or share” messages, Meta and WhatsApp “store, analyze, and can access virtually all of WhatsApp users’ purportedly ‘private’ communications.” The suit cites unnamed whistleblowers as sources for this information.
The lawsuit, lodged last week in a US district court, involves plaintiffs from countries including Australia, Brazil, and India, accusing Meta of making false claims about the privacy of its WhatsApp service.
“You’d have to be braindead to believe WhatsApp is secure in 2026,” Durov wrote on X, mocking claims that Meta cannot access users’ messages. “When we analyzed how WhatsApp implemented its ‘encryption’, we found multiple attack vectors.”
The legal complaint challenges WhatsApp’s core privacy guarantee of default end-to-end encryption via the Signal protocol. Plaintiffs argue that, contrary to the app’s statement that “only people in this chat can read, listen to, or share” messages, Meta and WhatsApp “store, analyze, and can access virtually all of WhatsApp users’ purportedly ‘private’ communications.” The suit cites unnamed whistleblowers as sources for this information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment