403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow, Washington Reject Dialogue with Kaja Kallas
(MENAFN) Moscow and Washington have ruled out any discussions with Brussels’ foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov’s comments came after the United States, Russia, and Ukraine wrapped up their first round of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. EU officials have expressed frustration that, despite the bloc’s provision of military and financial assistance to Kiev, they have been largely sidelined during the talks.
In a conversation with a journalist that aired on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson labeled the current EU leadership as “incompetent,” claiming that its conduct “undermine[s] the system of international relations.”
“How can you discuss anything with Kaja Kallas? Neither we will ever discuss anything with her, nor will the Americans, and this is obvious. We can only wait until she leaves,” Peskov stated.
He further criticized Brussels, describing it as filled with “semi-literate, incompetent functionaries who are unable to look into the future or understand the realities of today.”
Kallas, who previously served as Estonia’s prime minister, is recognized for consistently advocating tougher sanctions on Russia and increased military assistance for Ukraine. Last year, she rejected US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal between Russia and Ukraine, asserting that territorial concessions to Moscow would be “a trap that Putin wants us to walk into.”
Peskov’s comments came after the United States, Russia, and Ukraine wrapped up their first round of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. EU officials have expressed frustration that, despite the bloc’s provision of military and financial assistance to Kiev, they have been largely sidelined during the talks.
In a conversation with a journalist that aired on Sunday, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson labeled the current EU leadership as “incompetent,” claiming that its conduct “undermine[s] the system of international relations.”
“How can you discuss anything with Kaja Kallas? Neither we will ever discuss anything with her, nor will the Americans, and this is obvious. We can only wait until she leaves,” Peskov stated.
He further criticized Brussels, describing it as filled with “semi-literate, incompetent functionaries who are unable to look into the future or understand the realities of today.”
Kallas, who previously served as Estonia’s prime minister, is recognized for consistently advocating tougher sanctions on Russia and increased military assistance for Ukraine. Last year, she rejected US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal between Russia and Ukraine, asserting that territorial concessions to Moscow would be “a trap that Putin wants us to walk into.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment