Trump Says New “Secret Weapon” Disabled Venezuelan Defenses
(MENAFN) In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that American forces employed a newly developed covert device to incapacitate Venezuela’s air defense systems during the raid that led to the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his spouse.
Trump stated that the equipment used by U.S. forces rendered the enemy’s military hardware ineffective, facilitating the operation with minimal resistance.
According to Trump, the operation on January 3 saw U.S. commandos extract Maduro from his fortified residence in Caracas without any American casualties or the loss of aircraft. The Pentagon reported that in excess of 150 planes and helicopters were part of the mission.
In the conversation published by the New York Post, Trump described the enigmatic device by its given name, saying “The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” and asserted that it caused Venezuelan military systems to “not work.” He added that despite having Russian and Chinese made rockets, opposing forces never managed to fire a single missile; “They pressed buttons and nothing worked.”
While Trump’s account highlighted the novel weapon’s impact on enemy systems, reports from the mission also noted that seven U.S. service members sustained injuries and one helicopter was damaged but remained in service. Independent analyses suggest that this kind of disruption may have involved electronic or jamming technologies to neutralize radar or communications systems.
