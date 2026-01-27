403
China, India Strengthen Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that the relationship between China and India holds immense importance for “maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity.”
In his message conveying greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on India’s Republic Day, Xi referred to Beijing and New Delhi as close friends and reliable partners, noting that this represents the right path for the two Asian neighbors, according to a news agency.
Xi further stated that the bonds between the two nations have steadily improved and evolved over time, describing them as being of “great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity.”
He also poetically characterized the relationship as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together.”
Bilateral relations had reached a low point following the 2020 border clash between India and China. Nonetheless, tensions began to ease after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi in October 2024 during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.
The leaders convened once more at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin in September 2025, agreeing to strengthen cooperation between their countries.
In practical terms, direct flights connecting China and India were officially resumed in October 2025. The two Asian neighbors have also relaxed visa rules for each other’s citizens over the past year, facilitating greater people-to-people contact.
Earlier this month, a media outlet reported that India intends to remove restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts, measures originally imposed after the 2020 border disputes.
The improving rapport between China and India is unfolding against a backdrop of proposed new Russia sanctions legislation in the United States, which could impact both nations.
