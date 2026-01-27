Lop Satheesan Flags Threat To Expelled Leader Kunjikrishnan After CPI-M Fund Revelations

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Jan 27 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday placed CPI-M's expelled Kannur district committee member Kunjikrishnan at the centre of a major political and law-and-order controversy, warning that the whistleblower's life was under threat after he exposed alleged financial irregularities within the ruling party.

Addressing the media at the Legislative Assembly media room, Satheesan said the manner in which Kunjikrishnan was isolated and expelled reflected the CPI-M's intolerance of internal dissent.

Kunjikrishnan had publicly raised allegations of irregularities linked to the Dhanaraj Martyrs' Fund, the CPI-M Payyannur Area Committee's building construction fund, and the party's 2021 election fund.

According to the Opposition, instead of examining the seriousness of these claims, the CPI-M acted with unusual haste to expel him from the party within 24 hours of the revelations becoming public.

Satheesan said the contrast was stark, pointing out that the party had shown no such urgency in proceeding against leaders facing grave criminal charges in other cases.

The Congress leader drew attention to the tense atmosphere that followed Kunjikrishnan's disclosures.

Protests demanding action on the allegations escalated into violence in Payyannur, with Congress workers coming under attack.

Satheesan said open threats were issued by local CPI-M leaders and workers, creating a climate of fear not just for protesters but also for Kunjikrishnan himself, who had dared to speak out against his own party.

Rejecting claims that Kunjikrishnan was acting at the behest of rival political fronts, Satheesan said the whistle-blower had not sought support from the UDF or any other party.

Attempts to portray him as politically motivated, he argued, were aimed at discrediting his allegations and justifying the punitive action taken against him.

"This is about silencing a voice that exposed wrongdoing, not about party rivalry," Satheesan said.

He demanded that the complaint submitted by Kunjikrishnan to the CPI-M leadership, including the Chief Minister, be immediately handed over to the police for an impartial investigation.

Satheesan also stressed that the state police had a clear responsibility to ensure Kunjikrishnan's safety, recalling past instances where those who questioned the party from within paid a heavy price.

As political tensions continue to rise, Kunjikrishnan's case has become emblematic of a broader debate on transparency, accountability and the protection of whistle-blowers in Kerala's political system, with the Opposition insisting that the truth behind his allegations cannot be buried through intimidation or expulsion.