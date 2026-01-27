HMC Advances Breast Reconstruction Surgery Using Latest Microsurgical Techniques

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) continues to achieve significant advancements in breast reconstruction surgery, reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional and international leader in highly specialized reconstructive care.

In recent years, HMC has developed a comprehensive breast reconstruction service that now manages an average of around 30 complex cases each year. Prior to the establishment of this advanced service at HMC, many patients were required to travel abroad to access similar procedures, an option that was not only costly but also placed additional emotional and logistical burdens on patients and their families. Today, these highly specialized surgeries are available locally, ensuring continuity of care and improved patient experience.

Breast reconstruction surgery at HMC has evolved to include some of the most advanced microsurgical techniques practiced globally. These procedures require a high level of surgical precision, advanced technology, and extensive expertise, positioning HMC among the leading medical institutions worldwide offering state-of-the-art breast reconstruction services. The use of internationally approved surgical methods enables the creation of natural-looking reconstructive outcomes while maintaining tissue vitality and surgical safety.



A key strength of the service is its integrated, multidisciplinary model of care. Breast reconstruction is delivered through close collaboration between plastic and reconstructive surgery, breast surgery, oncology, radiology, anesthesia, nursing, rehabilitation and psychological support services. This coordinated approach ensures that patients receive seamless care across all stages of treatment, from diagnosis and cancer management through reconstruction and long-term follow-up.

Microsurgical reconstruction techniques have significantly enhanced outcomes for patients undergoing breast reconstruction following mastectomy. These methods allow surgeons to reconnect blood vessels and tissues with exceptional accuracy, improving both functional and aesthetic results. In addition to achieving more natural reconstruction, microsurgery contributes to lower complication rates, faster recovery and improved long-term outcomes.

Breast reconstruction at HMC is recognized as a vital component of the overall cancer care journey rather than a purely cosmetic procedure. The service plays an important role in restoring physical balance, supporting psychological well-being, and improving quality of life for patients following breast cancer treatment.