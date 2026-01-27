Medical Colleges In Budhni, Chhatarpur And Damoh To Be Operational From Next Semester: Rajendra Shukla

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Construction of three new medical colleges in Budhni (Sehore district), Chhatarpur, and Damoh is nearing completion, and the institutions will be made operational from the next academic semester, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a review meeting of the Public Health and Medical Education Department, Shukla said officials have been directed to ensure that all remaining infrastructure work, procurement of furniture and equipment, and recruitment of teaching and support staff are completed on time to facilitate the approval process of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“The construction of medical colleges in Budhni, Chhatarpur, and Damoh is in the final stage. Officials have been instructed to initiate the NMC approval process so that these institutions can become operational from the next semester,” Shukla said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Deputy CM also reviewed the recruitment process for medical assistants and paramedical staff across the state. He stressed the need for regular monitoring of recruitments being conducted through the Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board and directed officials to complete all formalities on priority.

Shukla further called for a detailed review of existing recruitment models for specialist doctors and directed that the necessary recruitment process be initiated immediately.

“Timely posting of specialists is essential for developing community health centres as first referral units. This will strengthen maternal and child health services and help in effectively reducing maternal and infant mortality,” he said.

Shukla also reviewed plans for expanding advanced cancer treatment facilities at identified medical colleges, including Rewa, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, and directed officials to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure and the availability of necessary equipment.

Reviewing the implementation of the 'CM Day Care Scheme', Shukla instructed officials to prepare proposals on a priority basis and submit them for Cabinet approval to ensure effective execution of the scheme.

“Medical infrastructure development should not be delayed due to departmental indifference. All works must be completed within the stipulated timeframe to provide better healthcare facilities to the public,” he added.