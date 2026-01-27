Maha Cabinet Approves Launch Of PM SETU Scheme In Itis, Clears Waiver Of Stamp Duty On Enemy Property Transactions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, took decisions focusing on skill development, infrastructure liquidity, and administrative reforms.

Among the major decisions, the cabinet approved the launch of Pradhan Mantri Skilling And Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM SETU) in Industrial Technical Institutes to boost youth employment.

Its implementation will begin in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune districts, to streamline job opportunities for aspiring youth through upgraded technical training.

The scheme will be expanded statewide in subsequent phases. The Centre launched the PM SETU scheme on October 4, 2025, which is a Rs 60,000 crore initiative aimed at modernising 1,000 government ITIs. It utilises a "hub-and-spoke" model to align vocational training with high-growth industry demands, focusing on upgrading infrastructure, technology, and curriculum to improve youth employability. Its objective is to transform government ITIs into Centres of Excellence, bridging the gap between training and industry requirements.

In a move to simplify the transaction of "Enemy Properties" currently held by the Central or state government, the cabinet has approved a total waiver of stamp duty on the sale and purchase of such assets.

Further, the cabinet approved the use of the TReDS (Trade Receivables Discounting System) Platform to clear pending payments for contractors. This facility specifically targets Micro, Small, and Medium (MSME) entrepreneurs and contractors working with the Public Works Department (PWD), ensuring better cash flow for infrastructure projects.

The cabinet also cleared the revival of the Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni (Cooperative Spinning Mill) in Dhule. A formal recommendation for support will be sent to the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in New Delhi.

Further, the cabinet decided to extend lease periods for government lands allotted for various purposes. Under the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (1966) and the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules (1971), leases typically granted for 30 years will now be eligible for duration extensions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde skipped the cabinet meeting as he is currently in his native place in Satara district. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, after the cabinet meeting, clarified that he had gone there for some engagement. He denied any differences within Mahayuti.