Oshiwara Firing Case: Kamaal R Khan Remanded To Judicial Custody

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan has been remanded to judicial custody by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. Khan was produced before the court on Tuesday at the end of his police custody.

The Oshiwara firing case is currently under probe, with authorities continuing to examine evidence and statements related to the incident. Meanwhile, Khan is expected to remain in judicial custody as the investigation proceeds, with the next date of hearing likely to be scheduled by the court in due course.

Arrest and Police Probe

Last week, Kamaal R Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after being questioned in the firing incident. According to the Mumbai Police, the incident took place in a residential building in Oshiwara. After the firing was reported, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spoke to several people.

During the investigation, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning. According to the police, the actor was detained in the case after admitting during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun. He was sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra Court.

Lawyer Claims 'Fabricated' Case

In response to the matter, advocate Nagesh Mishra, representing KRK, described the case as "fabricated". "The entire case is fabricated. Kamaal Khan has been falsely implicated in this case. The contention of the police is that I [KRK] fired a bullet from my [KRK's] gun. But it is not correct. The correct thing is that the bullet has a maximum capacity of 20 metres, and the place where this gun was fired was at a distance of 400 metres. It is not possible. Kamaal R Khan is sent to police custody till January 27th. Many big names in Bollywood are instigating the police to implicate him in this case," he said.

Asserting that the actor has no connection with the firing incident, the advocate added, "Kamaal R Khan has no connection with the firing incident. Many big names in Bollywood are against him, and the police are being misled. There is no connection between the alleged offence and the accused." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)