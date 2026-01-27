TDP Raises Ftas, Social Media Ban For Under-16S Ahead Of Budget Session

TDP Outlines Key Issues for Budget Session

TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday said the party raised three national issues and five Andhra Pradesh-related issues after the all-party meeting. The issues include India's FTAs, social media rules for under-16s, and the Amaravati capital bill. Speaking to the reporters, Devarayalu said, "We wanted to take up three national issues and five issues related to Andhra Pradesh. The first national issue concerned FTAs signed by India, including the India-EU FTA...We wanted da iscussion on this. Another issue we want to discuss is the social media ban for those under 16. If Australia can do it, why can't India? The major state issue we want to take up is the Amaravati capital bill issue. We want Andhra Pradesh's capital to have legislative backing."

All-Party Meet Sets Stage for Budget Session

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting today ahead of the Budget session, which will begin on January 28 and run until April 2. Senior leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari, AITC leader Shatabdi Roy, MNM founder Kamal Haasan, Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan, and SP leader Ramgopal Yadav and many other senior leaders attended the meeting.

The meeting, held in the main Committee Room of Parliament, outlined the agenda for the upcoming Budget session.

Session Schedule and Key Events

The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with one break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2.

The Budget Session will feature 30 sittings, with the Union Budget 2026-27 being presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will formally open the session, addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In the last two sessions, including the monsoon and winter sessions in 2025, the Opposition parties have sought to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which is underway across the country.

