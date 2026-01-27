403
Kremlin Calls for Patience as Russia-US-Ukraine Talks Begin
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has urged caution in assessing progress from the initial trilateral discussions between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, describing the issues under consideration as “very complex,” according to reports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that it is too soon to expect major breakthroughs.
The first round of talks, held Friday and Saturday in Abu Dhabi, marked the beginning of a US-backed diplomatic effort to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
“It would be a mistake to expect any significant results from the initial contacts,” Peskov said. “The very fact that these contacts have begun in a constructive manner can be considered a positive. However, there is still significant work ahead.”
Negotiations are currently being led by expert groups, with the next round expected in the coming days, though no specific date has been set, according to the spokesman.
Peskov emphasized the importance of territorial matters, noting that “the territorial issue, which is part of the ‘Anchorage formula’, is of fundamental importance.”
While Moscow has remained discreet about the exact agreements reached in Alaska, it has indicated that some compromises requested by US President Donald Trump were made. One of Russia’s primary objectives, however, remains the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass, Peskov stated.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, shortly after the first round concluded, insisted that Kiev would not make territorial concessions “under any circumstances,” despite pressure from Trump to “make a deal.”
Russia maintains it prefers a diplomatic resolution to the conflict but has warned that it will pursue military options if negotiations stall.
