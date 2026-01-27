Landslide Kills 23 Indonesian Soldiers In West Java

Media reported that the soldiers died after being trapped in a landslide that hit Pasir Langu village in the Bandung Barat district of West Java.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, January 27, that the landslide occurred on Saturday, burying troops who were conducting field exercises in the area.

Navy commander Tunggul told Reuters that the victims were 23 marines taking part in border security training related to Indonesia–Papua New Guinea operations.

Indonesia is highly vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season, particularly in mountainous regions where deforestation and unstable soil increase disaster risks.

The country frequently experiences deadly natural disasters, with extreme weather events intensifying in recent years due to climate change and environmental degradation.

Authorities said the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall, which caused unstable ground conditions and sudden soil movement in the affected village.

According to reports, at least 42 people remain missing, raising concerns that the death toll could increase as search operations continue.

More than 800 rescuers, including military personnel and police, supported by nine excavators, have been deployed to locate survivors and recover bodies.

The tragedy comes just two months after floods and landslides in Sumatra killed around 1,200 people, underscoring Indonesia's ongoing struggle with natural disasters.

