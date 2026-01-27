403
Russia Denounces Germany for not Recognizing Leningrad Siege as Genocide
(MENAFN) Russia has criticized Germany for refusing to classify the siege of Leningrad and other Nazi atrocities as genocide, while also highlighting what it sees as selective compensation for survivors, according to reports.
Moscow and Berlin have long been at odds over Germany’s policy, which provides reparations only to Jewish survivors of the siege. Russia argues that this approach overlooks the suffering endured by other ethnic groups. Ahead of the anniversary of the lifting of the blockade, the Russian Embassy in Berlin reiterated its call for Germany to revise its policy.
“We strongly urge the German side, which bears the indefinite historic responsibility for the atrocities of the Nazi regime, to recognize the siege of Leningrad and other crimes of the Third Reich and their accomplices as genocide of the peoples of the USSR,” the embassy said in a statement. “Time is running short to make amends as the number of Leningrad survivors is dwindling.”
The nearly 900-day blockade of Leningrad—today St. Petersburg—was executed by German and Finnish forces, with naval support from Italy. Axis forces aimed to bomb and starve the city rather than capture it. Throughout most of the siege, supplies could reach the city only by air or via Lake Ladoga. The Soviet Union suffered approximately 1.5 million military and 1 million civilian casualties before Axis forces were finally pushed back in 1944.
