Uzbekistan's Fergana Region Sets Sail On Wind Power Projects With China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Fergana region has reached an agreement with Chinese investors to advance the development of renewable energy projects, including the establishment of wind power plants, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Khayrullo Bozorov, the Governor of Fergana Region, and a delegation of seasoned Chinese investors specializing in construction and energy sectors.

During the discussions, the parties explored the initiation of promising foreign-investment projects in the Fergana region, while also identifying further avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese delegation presented a series of large-scale initiatives aimed at bolstering the region's economic development. These included proposals to establish the production of high-quality cable products, manufacture durable cement and concrete materials for the construction industry, contribute to the development of infrastructure within the "New Uzbekistan" residential area in Margilan, modernize urban street lighting systems, and implement advanced energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Governor Bozorov underscored that all proposed initiatives would receive full backing from regional authorities, with the administration offering comprehensive support throughout their implementation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to begin practical implementation of the approved projects in the near future and to accelerate the pace of work.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $17.2 billion in 2025, reflecting a 35.4% year-on-year increase, which firmly consolidates China's position as Uzbekistan's largest trading partner.