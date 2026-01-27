MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch Celebrates Republic Day Of India With Pride And Patriotic Spirit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch (MESIS) celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India with great pride and patriotic spirit on its campus. The celebration commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by Dr. Najeeb K. P., General Secretary of the MES Governing Board, in the esteemed presence of the members of the MES Governing Board.

The occasion was further enriched by the Republic Day message delivered by Ms. Pramila Kannan, in the presence of MES Governing Board members, Principal and other officials of MES Indian School along with the Vice Principal, MESIS school officials, teachers, students, and parents.

The programme beautifully reflected the spirit of the Republic through vibrant cultural performances. A patriotic group song and an energetic group dance presented by the students added colour and emotion to the celebration, showcasing values of unity, discipline, and national pride.

The event served as a meaningful reminder of India's constitutional ideals and inspired students to uphold the principles of democracy, equality, and responsibility. The celebration concluded on a note of pride and gratitude, reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing responsible and patriotic citizens.