Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Several Regions Ukrenergo
“The previously published outage schedules in regions where emergency shutdowns are applied are not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supply as quickly as possible,” the statement said.Read also: Emergency blackouts introduced in two districts of Kyiv region
The emergency outages will be lifted once the situation in the power system stabilizes.
The company noted that conditions in the energy system may change and advised residents to follow updates from their regional distribution system operators (oblenergo).
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv region overnight with drones, targeting energy infrastructure.
