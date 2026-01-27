403
Mongolia Reports Thirteen Hypothermia Deaths
(MENAFN) Mongolia's National Police Agency (NPA) confirmed Tuesday that extreme cold has claimed 13 lives from hypothermia throughout January 2026, with alcohol consumption playing a fatal role in half the cases.
According to the NPA's official statement, consuming alcohol emerged as the primary factor triggering hypothermia when individuals faced freezing conditions.
A relentless Siberian cold front has gripped vast regions of Mongolia since mid-January, unleashing bone-chilling temperatures and widespread frost. The arctic air mass, originating from Siberia, Russia, continues battering the landlocked nation.
The country's weather monitoring agency reported that temperatures in Eruu soum—an administrative district within Selenge province in northern Mongolia—crashed to a staggering minus 45.2 degrees Celsius overnight on January 21.
The nation endures one of Earth's most punishing winter seasons, with the brutal cold stretching across extended periods. Temperatures routinely fluctuate between minus 25 and minus 45 degrees Celsius during Mongolia's unforgiving winter months.
