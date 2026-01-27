France Offers Technical Backing To Strengthen Sri Lanka's Aviation Sector

Dhaka: France has expressed its willingness to further support the development of Sri Lanka's aviation sector, said a local media report on Saturday, January 24.

The commitment was conveyed during discussions between Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka, Deputy Minister Janitha Ruwan Kodituwakku, and French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Rémi Lambert.

The ambassador underscored Sri Lanka's strategic position as a potential aviation hub in the Indian Ocean region and said French companies are prepared to provide technical assistance in key areas.

These include radar systems, air traffic control management, and advanced signaling technologies. He noted that France has already supported the sector through the provision of radar and e-gate facilities.

The diplomatic conversation also covered the development of Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport and SriLankan Airlines, with possible investment opportunities involving Airbus.

Ambassador Lambert remarked on the meeting as a reaffirmation of France's intention to strengthen long-term cooperation with Sri Lanka, particularly in enhancing aviation infrastructure, operational efficiency, and regional connectivity.

