Rosatom Hosts Public Hearing On The Future Nuclear Power Plant In Uzbekistan

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom presented the future nuclear power plant (NPP) project in Uzbekistan to residents of Forish district, Jizzakh region, emphasizing that the facility will use modern, safe technologies and will not negatively affect people or the environment.

A public hearing was held recently in the Forish district, the area where the future NPP is planned. The project includes both large- and small-capacity power units. The event was attended by 295 participants, including residents, representatives of more than 30 organizations, local authorities, scientists, environmental groups, journalists, and foreign nuclear energy experts.

Specialists from Rosatom Engineering Division presented Russian NPP designs using RITM-200N and VVER-1000 reactors. Pavel Bezrukov, Vice President and Director of NPP Construction in Uzbekistan, noted that excavation works for the small NPP are already underway, with the first concrete planned for 2026, while design documentation for large units is being developed. He stressed Rosatom's commitment to transparency and public engagement.

Experts from Atomenergoproekt, a subsidiary of Rosatom, highlighted Russia's experience with small and large reactors and explained the multi-level safety systems based on self-protection principles, multiple safety barriers, and active and passive systems.

Participants discussed environmental and public health safety and received detailed answers to their questions. Residents expressed support, noting job creation and compliance with safety requirements. The SNPP design is expected to undergo regulatory review in 2026, followed by construction licensing.