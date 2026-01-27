Afghan Evac, Local Staff Groups Launch Global Alliance To Support Afghan Partners

In a joint statement released Monday night, January 26, the organizations said thousands of Afghan partners remain stranded in third countries following the withdrawal of international forces.

Many of these Afghan partners worked with foreign governments, military missions, or international aid organizations and now face legal uncertainty, family separation, and limited access to protection.

The statement noted that legal pathways established for protection and resettlement have either been suspended or implemented incompletely, leaving vulnerable individuals in prolonged legal and humanitarian limbo.

Afghan Evac and Local Staff International called for greater transparency, sustained follow-up, and firm legal guarantees to ensure the safety and rights of Afghan partners.

The organizations stressed that a mission is only complete when all promises are fulfilled, not when political interest in the issue comes to an end.

They also urged other civil society organizations to join the Global Alliance, strengthen coordination, share information, and collectively pressure governments to honor their international commitments.

