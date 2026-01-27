403
Sweden PM Says “We Must Build Our European NATO”
(MENAFN) Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is calling for a fundamental reshaping of transatlantic security arrangements after what he describes as trust-shattering actions by Washington.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told Swedish Television in a weekend broadcast that the United States had "acted in a way that has damaged mutual trust," demanding that the continent "take control of our own situation and strengthen ourselves."
The Swedish premier is pushing for what he labels a "European NATO"—a security architecture where continental allies shoulder primary responsibility for their own defense rather than relying on American guarantees.
Kristersson argued that while the Atlantic alliance is commonly viewed through a Washington-centric lens, its European membership forms the foundation of regional stability. He said the whole of our part of Europe is embedded in close cooperation within NATO. "We must build our European NATO," he said.
The prime minister revealed that "active discussions" are underway with Britain and France regarding nuclear weapons capability, though he declined to elaborate. He confirmed Sweden is taking part "via NATO" in European discussions related to nuclear deterrence.
These statements arrive as European security concerns intensify, fueled partly by American territorial ambitions toward Greenland. Within Sweden, momentum is building for enhanced continental defense independence.
Oscar Jonsson, an associate senior lecturer at the Swedish Defense University, told SVT that although maintaining NATO cooperation serves Sweden's strategic interests, the nation should explore contingency frameworks beyond the alliance.
