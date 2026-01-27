Basil Joseph, L K Akshay Kumar's Bilingual Film Titled 'Raawadi'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Vadivel's bilingual comedy entertainer, featuring Malayalam actor Basil Joseph and Tamil actor L K Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, have now announced the film's title as 'Raawadi'.

Produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Malayalam with the same title.

A teaser released by the makers, shows Basil Joseph playing a character called Abbas in the film while L K Akshay plays a character called Prabhu in the full-fledged entertainer.

The teaser makes it evident that the story is set in a college in which Prabhu, who is a senior, calls the shots. From allocating "contracts" to supply liquor to the college hostel block to rallying his group in a mob fight, Prabhu plays a crucial role.

Prabhu's gang comprises a bunch of nitwits such as Kicha (Noble K James) who believes that they are a bunch of bad people and that only bad dreams will come to bad people, an outrageously funny student who is looking to make a bomb called Jolly Joseph (Jaffer Sadiq) and Udhaya (Arunchaleswaran), a kind-hearted, spiritual person who is trying hard to fit into the gang.

It is under these circumstances that Abbas arrives in the college and a problem erupts inside the gang. While one half of the gang believes that Abbas will be able to solve the problem, Prabhu believes Abbas himself is the cause of the problem...

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace.

'Raawadi', which marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Vadivel, will also feature John Vijay, Sathyan, Shariq Hassan, and actress Aishwarya Sharma, among others.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Leon Britto and music by Jen Martin. Editing is being done by Barath Vikraman, and art direction is being overseen by P. S. Hariharan.

Priya serves as the costume designer, with K. Arun and Manikandan serving as executive producers.

Sources close to the unit say that the film is gearing up for a summer release.