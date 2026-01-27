Anil Kapoor's 'Ram Lakhan' Clocks 37 Years, Actor Says Lakhan Has 'Aged' Rather Well

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) As Ram Lakhan completes 37 years since its release, Anil Kapoor looked back at his iconic turn as Lakhan, saying the character had an energy, attitude, and rhythm of his own.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared moments from the film along with his iconic track“My Name Is Lakhan”.

Expressing gratitude for the memories and the enduring love the film continues to receive, the actor noted that Lakhan has clearly aged rather well, even decades later.

Anil wrote:“Ram Lakhan turns 37 today. Lakhan had energy, attitude, and a rhythm of his own and clearly, he's aged rather well. Grateful for the memories and the enduring love. #37yearsoframlakhan”.

The 1989 blockbuster, which featured Jackie alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rakhee, Amrish Puri, and Dimple Kapadia, is iconic for its memorable performances, chart-topping music, and larger-than-life storytelling.

Ram Lakhan also stars Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, Saeed Jaffrey and Satish Kaushik. Ghai also did a special appearance in the song "Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya".

Considered Ghai's best work to date, Ram Lakhan has attained a cult classic status over the years and is still remembered for its cast, direction, and soundtrack. Anil's performance on the song "My Name Is Lakhan" has become his trademark.

The film follows the story of Ram, an upright police officer, and his brother Lakhan, a playboy, who vow vengeance when they learn that two wicked tricksters killed their father.

On the acting front, Anil was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe anda sequel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is assigned to neutralize him.

He will next be seen in Subedaar, which is set in the heartlands of India. Subedaar follows Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating the complexities of civilian life, haunted by his past and a fractured relationship with his daughter.

As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is set against a backdrop of honor, sacrifice, and resilience. The film promises a stirring portrayal of a man caught between the call of the nation and the pull of his own heart.

Anil also has 'Alpha' in his alley, which, again, is part of the YRF spy universe like 'War 2'. In 'Alpha', he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of 'Munjya' fame. 'Alpha' marks the first female-led action film from the spy universe.