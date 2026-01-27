Russia Withdraws Troops From Base In Northeast Syria

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this in an article.

"Russia is withdrawing forces from an airport in northeastern Syria, moving to end its military presence in a corner of the country where the Damascus government is trying to seize control from Kurdish forces," five Syrian sources said.

Russia has maintained troops at Kamishli airport in the northeast since 2019, which is a relatively small deployment compared to its airbase and naval facility on Syria's Mediterranean coast.

Government forces led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa recaptured parts of northern and eastern Syria this month from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with Damascus seeking to assert authority over the entire country.

Two sources reported that Russian troops began a gradual withdrawal from Kamishli airport last week. Some forces are expected to relocate to the Russian Hmeimim airbase in western Syria, while others will return to Russia, one source said.

Another source in the Syrian security service on Syria's western coast said that over the past two days, Russian military transport and heavy weapons were moved from Kamishli to the Hmeimim military airport.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not provided any immediate comment.

Russian outlet Kommersant reported last week, citing an unnamed Syrian source, that the Syrian government could request Russian forces to leave the base after it pushes out the Kurds, as "they [the Russians] have no reason to be there."

A Reuters journalist saw Russian flags still flying at Kamishli airport on January 26.

As Ukrinform reported, the Syrian government declared an immediate nationwide ceasefire with the Kurdish-led SDF, effectively taking near-total control of the country.

Later, Syria announced a ceasefire with Kurdish forces in the northeast, giving them four days to decide whether the territories under their control would join the state.