Qatar Strengthens Development, Humanitarian Co-Operation With Lebanon

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar announced the provision of development and humanitarian support to Lebanon, totalling $434,248,000, benefiting more than 1.5mn people through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and in co-ordination with the relevant Lebanese authorities.

The support includes a contribution of up to $400mn to support the energy sector, of which 10% has been allocated as a grant.

It further extends to several vital sectors, including education through the provision of scholarships, strengthening the capacities of the Lebanese Armed Forces through the provision of vehicles and equipment, in addition to supporting the sports sector, contributing to youth empowerment.

Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, who is also the and Vice Chairperson of the QFFD Board of Directors, stated:“This support reflects Qatar's commitment to standing in solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people and supporting their resilience, while fulfilling its humanitarian and development responsibilities toward brotherly nations and reinforcing the foundations of stability, peace and sustainable development.”

