Qatar Strengthens Development, Humanitarian Co-Operation With Lebanon
The support includes a contribution of up to $400mn to support the energy sector, of which 10% has been allocated as a grant.
It further extends to several vital sectors, including education through the provision of scholarships, strengthening the capacities of the Lebanese Armed Forces through the provision of vehicles and equipment, in addition to supporting the sports sector, contributing to youth empowerment.
Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, who is also the and Vice Chairperson of the QFFD Board of Directors, stated:“This support reflects Qatar's commitment to standing in solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people and supporting their resilience, while fulfilling its humanitarian and development responsibilities toward brotherly nations and reinforcing the foundations of stability, peace and sustainable development.”QFFD education sustainable development
