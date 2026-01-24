UAE President Says Learning 'Reinforces Identity' On International Day Of Education

As the world celebrates International Day of Education, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke of how the country's learning model empowers youth.

With education remaining a "fundamental pillar of the UAE's long-term strategic vision", the country is focused on advancing a modern system that reinforces "our identity and values," he said.

Education acts as a tool to "support national development priorities, and drives progress across knowledge, technology, and innovation." Education helps youth of the country to be "active partners" in development across these sectors, the UAE President stressed.

Sarah Al Amiri, the UAE's Minister of Education, also took to X to "celebrate the teachers, families, and learners across the UAE who make education a shared national effort."

The country is committed to education that "equips every learner with practical skills to thrive," she added.

"By working together, we prepare people of all ages to contribute to a competitive UAE economy, support the nation's priorities, and strengthen the UAE's global standing, for a more prosperous tomorrow for all," Sarah added.