Celebrate Winter With Pithas At Hotel Sarina Dhaka

Dhaka: Hotel Sarina Dhaka presents Pitha Utsav, a celebration of authentic Bengali winter delicacies. This winter, the hotel brings back the experience of village-style pitha making, featuring a wide range of sweet and savory pithas prepared using time-honored recipes.

Guests can indulge in popular favorites such as Bhapa Pitha, Chitoi Pitha, Puli Pitha, Patishapta, Malpua, and various syrup-based and steamed delicacies that capture the richness of Bangladeshi culinary tradition. The festival highlights the appeal of smoked pithas, a must-have during the winter season.

Pitha Utsav offers a cozy and inviting setting where families, friends, and corporate guests can come together to enjoy winter. The festival will take place from January 25 to February 10, daily from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

