Emirates Plans Massive Cabin Crew Village For 12,000 Staff In Dubai

Dhaka: Emirates Airline has announced plans to develop a large, purpose-built Cabin Crew Village in Dubai, aimed at accommodating up to 12,000 cabin crew members as part of its long-term workforce and network expansion strategy. The project represents a multi-billion-dirham investment by the Dubai-based carrier.

Recently, Emirates signed an agreement with Dubai Investments to develop the new residential community at Dubai Investments Park. The project will be delivered under a long-term lease arrangement, with construction scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

According to the airline, the first phase of the Cabin Crew Village is expected to be completed in 2029. The project will feature 20 19-story modern residential buildings, and each will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

Emirates said the project is expected to support its expanding workforce and ensure facilities designed to enhance their well-being. The airline highlighted the role of cabin crew in delivering its onboard service experience and remarked that the new housing initiative was its commitment to providing high-quality living spaces aligned with operational demands.

The Cabin Crew Village is being designed to function as a self-contained community rather than a standalone housing complex. It will include a central hub with retail outlets, restaurants, fitness facilities, and medical clinics, along with shared public spaces to meet daily needs within walking distance.

In addition, the master plan includes green areas, walking trails, resort-style swimming pools, and dedicated amenities within each residential building to ensure accessibility for crew members working varied schedules.

Location was cited as a strategic factor in selecting Dubai Investments Park. The site lies roughly midway between Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, supporting Emirates' current operations while aligning with its long-term transition toward Al Maktoum International Airport.

Dubai Investments said the partnership highlights confidence in the zone's infrastructure and regulatory environment. The company added that the project will further strengthen Dubai Investments Park as a hub for large-scale developments while supporting Dubai's continued growth as a global aviation and business center.

