Arun Govil Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Taking Note Of Issues Faced By Small Actors, Technicians

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Arun Govil has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking note of the issues faced by the film industry.

In a press conference organised by The Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT) in Mumbai, Arun Govil said, " I would like to express my gratitude to our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya.”

He added:“After I raised the concerns of the film industry in Parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took note of the issue. The Labour Minister also gave it due attention, and I have been consistently following up on this matter since then."

Arun Govil, who became a Member of Parliament in 2024, also received a special honour at the event organised by FWICE and CAWT. Members of several film bodies gathered for a meeting with Arun Govil, where they shared their views on making the Indian film industry more inclusive and worker-friendly.

They went on to thank him for taking an active role in representing the interests of the Indian film and television industry in Parliament since his election in June 2024. Dignitaries such as Poonam Dhillon, Mukesh Rishi, Upasana Singh,and B. N. Tiwari were also present as MP Arun Govil shared his views on the parliamentary action.

BN Tiwari, President, Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) said, "I hope matters related to working hours, health and safety, and timely payments will all be taken care of."

CINTAA President, Poonam Dhillon said, "We had a meeting today to convey the problems and challenges we are facing to Arun ji. He has already raised his voice on our behalf. Tiwari ji brought together all the associations and addressed the issues which have been prevailing in the industry."

Poonam urged the government to introduce strict guidelines to improve the working conditions of other industry workers, especially those in one-day or two-day roles.

"No actor is irreplaceable, except for the top stars, who don't face these issues and receive timely payments and proper working hours. The real concern is for the thousands of other workers in the industry. If they raise their voices, producers often replace them without hesitation, and there is no shortage of actors, especially for one-day or two-day roles.”

She added:“These actors face significant challenges. That's why we want the government to establish strict guidelines, with clear penalties for non-compliance. This is crucial to protect the rights of all industry workers.”

Upasana Singh shared, "I am deeply grateful to the federation and CAWT for organizing this program and inviting Arun Govil ji. It provided a platform for actors and technicians to come together and voice their concerns."

Filmmaker and IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit recounted the key highlights of the meeting.

"Along with felicitating him, several members of the industry shared their concerns and posed questions to Arun Govil ji. He responded to each, explaining how they can be addressed and how the industry's overall well-being can be improved," Ashoke Pandit concluded.