Woman Compensated Dh300,000 After Falling Victim To Online Fraud Scheme In UAE

Al Ain court has ordered a man to pay Dh300,000 to a woman after he was found to have taken part in an elaborate online fraud scheme in which scammers impersonated a consumer protection official to gain access to her bank accounts.

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims Court ruled that the defendant must repay Dh270,000, the amount fraudulently withdrawn from the victim's accounts, as well as Dh30,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of the crime.

Court records show that the defendant acted in collusion with an unidentified accomplice who contacted the victim and falsely claimed to be an employee of a consumer protection authority.

The impostor convinced the woman that he was following up on a complaint she had submitted and warned her that her bank accounts needed to be“secured” to prevent further losses.

Trusting the caller, the woman shared sensitive banking details, which enabled the fraudsters to withdraw large sums of money from her accounts, apply for loans in her name, and transfer the proceeds without her knowledge.

In her civil lawsuit, the woman demanded Dh270,000 as restitution for the stolen funds and sought additional compensation for the emotional distress and reputational harm she endured, along with legal fees and court costs.

The court noted that the defendant had already been convicted in a related criminal case, which established that he had participated with another unknown individual in seizing the victim's money through information technology and fraudulent methods.

The criminal conviction, the court said, conclusively proved fault and established a direct link between the defendant's actions and the damages suffered by the victim.

Based on the evidence, the court ruled in the woman's favour, ordering full repayment of the stolen amount and awarding additional compensation, bringing the total sum to Dh300,000.

Authorities in the UAE have repeatedly warned the public against impersonation scams, particularly those involving individuals claiming to represent consumer protection bodies, banks, or government entities.

Officials stress that no authority will ever ask customers to share banking details, one-time passwords, or login credentials over the phone or through messaging applications.

Residents are urged to verify all calls, avoid responding to unsolicited requests for personal information, and report suspected fraud immediately to the police and relevant authorities, as such scams continue to cause significant financial losses across the country.