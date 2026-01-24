Iran Executes Two For ISIS Membership, 2023 Attack On Pilgrims

Iranian state media, Mizan News Agency, reported on Saturday that the two executed were confirmed members of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The attack in 2023 involved a vehicle bombing targeting pilgrims, leaving one person dead and several others wounded, according to official reports.

In 2025, Iran executed several individuals accused of spying for Israel, reflecting ongoing concerns over national security and foreign intelligence operations.

Human rights group, HRANA, reported that over 1,900 executions were carried out in Iran in 2025, raising international concerns about the country's judicial practices.

The use of capital punishment in Iran has long been criticized for lack of transparency and alleged violations of fair trial standards, particularly in cases linked to terrorism.

Executions for terrorism-related offenses are often carried out following trials in Revolutionary Courts, which have limited procedural safeguards, according to observers.

These executions highlight Iran's continued reliance on the death penalty for individuals accused of terrorism and espionage, amid persistent international scrutiny and human rights concerns.

