Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Davangere Records Lowest Temperature, Dry Weather To Continue

Karnataka continues to experience cold and dry weather as Davangere records the lowest minimum temperature of 11°C in the plains. The Meteorological Department said dry conditions will prevail across state.

Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.0°C in the plains of Karnataka as the state continues to experience cold and dry weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, several regions have been witnessing chilly conditions for the past few days, with no immediate relief expected.

The Meteorological Department has stated that dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka today.

The department added that the prevailing cold and dry conditions are expected to continue across the state for the next four days.

In South Interior Karnataka, districts including Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayanagar are expected to experience dry weather conditions.

The department said North Interior Karnataka districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar have been experiencing dry weather for several days, which is likely to continue today.

Coastal Karnataka districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada are also expected to remain dry.