R-Day 2026 Preparations Underway: Parade To See Many Firsts From Bhairav Battalion To Bactrian Camels & More In Pics

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 will witness several firsts, including therocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, the newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, and Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels.

India will showcase its military might and cultural heritage in the ceremonial event that will last about 90 minutes.

According to the defence ministry's press release, the defence assets that will be showcased during the parade will include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Shaktiban and a static display of some drones.

Akash weapon system and MRSAM system are being fielded in this year's parade. Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS 'Suryastra', which can carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km, is being showcased for the first time in the parade, Major General Dhillon told PTI.

Bhairav Light Commando Battalion had also made its Army Day Parade debut on January 15 in Jaipur. The battalion was raised around October last year.

Bhairav Battalion has been introduced to "bridge the gap" between the infantry and special forces.

Marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, and key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence as its members wear ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.

Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the parade that will last around 90 minutes. A mixed scouts contingent seen in their heavy thermal gear will also be part of the parade for the first time, the defence ministry said.

An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels and dogs will also be part of the parade, the ministry said.

Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, said the contingent will include two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors and a few Army dogs.

"These animals are soldiers of the Indian Army only. In fact, they are the silent warriors, making them operationally ready, and understanding the requirements of operations from these animals are two very important aspects. They are true force multipliers of the Indian Army," she told PTI.

The aerial component will also be shown in a "battle array formation".

The flypast at the ceremonial event, to be held in two parts, will showcase a total of 29 aircraft including Rafale, Su-30, P8I, MiG-29, Apache, LCH (Light Combat Helicopter), ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter), Mi-17 helicopters in different formations and transport aircraft C-130 and C-295.