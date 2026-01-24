Keolis MHI Announces The Launch Of Its 2026 Sports League Featuring 5 Diverse Disciplines

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)In a strong demonstration of its commitment to promoting teamwork and employee well-being, Keolis MHI the leading transportation company, has officially announced the launch of its 2026 Sports Tournament. Starting January 24, teams representing various departments will compete across five popular disciplines: Football, Basketball, Cricket, Badminton, and E-sports.

The tournament is designed to encourage collaboration and promote a healthy, active lifestyle. It offers all employees from seasoned athletes to those playing for recreation the opportunity to represent their departments and compete for the title in an atmosphere of high energy and sportsmanship.

The competitions officially began this Saturday, January 24, 2026. The opening ceremony was held on January 23 and featured inspiring addresses from executive leadership on the vital importance of work-life balance. Highlights of the ceremony included the unveiling of the official tournament jersey, sponsored by noon, as well as the first public display of the championship trophy and gold medals.

The structured schedule showcases a blend of physical and mental agility through a diverse lineup of events. Football matches will highlight the importance of teamwork and discipline, while basketball and cricket games are set to drive intense, close-quarters competition and strategic play. Completing the roster, badminton and e-sports competitions will provide a stage for participants to showcase high-level individual skill, precision, and focus.

In this regardexpressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating:“At Keolis MHI, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together, promote wellness, and cultivate a sense of camaraderie within our community. By blending physical competition with strategic planning, we reflect our corporate vision of enhancing mental performance, innovation, and initiative within the workplace.

“The tournament focuses on professionalism and fair play. This event gives every employee the chance to showcase their physical and mental skills while strengthening the bonds between different departments. This aligns with our strategy to support health and productivity, proving that competition is a catalyst for collective thinking and initiative, not just a way to crown a winner.”

The 2026 Sports Tournament aligns with Dubai's broader vision to promote physical activity and build vibrant sporting communities. By providing an authentic competitive experience, Keolis MHI encourages sport as a lifestyle.