Trump announces VP Vance’s visit to Azerbaijan, Armenia in February
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia in February as part of ongoing efforts to support regional peace and economic cooperation, according to official statements.
"In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," Trump wrote on his social media platform.
Trump also expressed appreciation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for maintaining the peace agreement finalized in August.
He said the upcoming visit would focus on deepening ties with both countries, including enhanced cooperation with Baku and new agreements with Yerevan.
"We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan," Trump added.
The TRIPP framework was reached during a White House meeting on Aug. 8 that brought together Trump, Aliyev and Pashinyan. The initiative aims to restore and expand regional transportation routes, including a corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.
