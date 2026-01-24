403
US Military Launches Strike on Suspected Drug Trafficking Vessel
(MENAFN) The US military executed a targeted strike Friday against a suspected drug-trafficking vessel operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two individuals, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM declared in a statement posted on X, the American social media platform.
The military operation resulted in the deaths of two individuals SOUTHCOM identified as "narco-terrorists," while one person survived the strike, according to the command's official announcement.
SOUTHCOM, which oversees US military operations throughout Central America, South America, and the Caribbean region, provided no additional information regarding the precise location of the strike or the nationalities of those aboard the targeted vessel.
The strike represents the latest military action in Washington's ongoing campaign against transnational drug trafficking networks operating throughout Latin American waters. The Eastern Pacific corridor has long served as a primary transit route for narcotics smugglers moving cocaine and other illicit substances northward toward the United States and international markets.
Military officials have not yet disclosed whether additional suspects were apprehended or what quantity of narcotics, if any, was seized during the operation.
