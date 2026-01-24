403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Landslide strikes Indonesia killing eight people
(MENAFN) A landslide struck an area of West Java in Indonesia on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people, while more than 80 others are still unaccounted for, according to reports.
The incident affected a village within the West Bandung region, as stated by officials familiar with the situation. The sudden collapse of earth reportedly buried dozens of homes, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.
Emergency response teams have been deployed to locate those missing, but operations are being hampered by challenging terrain. Rescue efforts are also complicated by weather forecasts predicting continued rainfall, ranging from moderate to extremely heavy, over the coming days.
Authorities have indicated that search and rescue work will continue despite the difficult conditions, as concerns remain high for those still trapped beneath the debris.
The incident affected a village within the West Bandung region, as stated by officials familiar with the situation. The sudden collapse of earth reportedly buried dozens of homes, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.
Emergency response teams have been deployed to locate those missing, but operations are being hampered by challenging terrain. Rescue efforts are also complicated by weather forecasts predicting continued rainfall, ranging from moderate to extremely heavy, over the coming days.
Authorities have indicated that search and rescue work will continue despite the difficult conditions, as concerns remain high for those still trapped beneath the debris.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment