'Metroman' Sreedharan Expresses Confidence In New High-Speed Rail Project For Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (IANS) In a major reset of Kerala's rail infrastructure plans, the Centre, according to 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan, has decided to move ahead with an alternative high-speed rail project for the state, effectively sidelining the state government's flagship Silver Line proposal.

The new corridor will be spearheaded by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with veteran technocrat E. Sreedharan at the helm as chief consultant.

Sreedharan, widely credited as the driving force behind the Kochi Metro -- now a critical mobility lifeline for commuters and business travellers in Kerala's commercial capital -- said the Centre has instructed officials to proceed without delay.

An official announcement is expected within 15 days.

While formal government orders may take time, groundwork has already begun, and soon an office is expected to open in Ponnani, the hometown of Sreedharan.

According to him, the proposed high-speed rail corridor will stretch 430 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, covering the distance in about three hours and 15 minutes.

The project envisages 22 stations and seamless connectivity to the state's three key airports, including Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery, and Karipur Airport. It will significantly strengthen Kerala's transport and logistics ecosystem.

The alignment is designed to minimise land acquisition, a key factor that derailed earlier proposals.

Most of the corridor will run on elevated tracks, with around 25 per cent passing through tunnels.

In elevated sections, the land will be returned to owners for use once pillar construction is completed, subject to stipulated conditions.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected within nine months, with construction likely to be completed in five years at an estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, with the state shelling out 30 per cent of the cost.

The move marks a clear departure from the Silver Line project, which was a pet initiative of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Despite repeated assurances from the Chief Minister that Silver Line would become a reality, the project failed to take off amid mounting concerns over land acquisition, environmental impact and financial viability.

Sreedharan also indicated that the DPR for the Nilambur–Nanjangode railway line would be fast-tracked, signalling a broader push to modernise rail connectivity.

For Kerala, the Centre-backed plan underscores a shift towards execution-driven, technically conservative infrastructure development, after years of political and policy deadlock.