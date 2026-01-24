Etihad Water And Electricity Participates In Consortiums Developing The Misfah And Duqm Power Projects In The Sultanate Of Oman

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE –January 2026: Etihad Water and Electricity EtihadWE announced its participation in the consortiums developing the Misfah and Duqm power generation projects in the Sultanate of Oman, following the signing by Nama Power and Water Procurement of consortium agreements led by Nebras Power for the Misfah project and by Korea Western Power (KOWEPO) for the Duqm project, with a total investment value estimated at approximately OMR 1 billion.

The Misfah project consortium comprises Etihad Water and Electricity and Bahwan Infrastructure Services and will develop the Misfah Power Plant with a total capacity of approximately 1,700 MW. The Duqm project consortium includes Nebras Power, Etihad Water and Electricity, and Bahwan Infrastructure Services and will develop the Duqm Power Plant with a total capacity of approximately 877 MW. Both projects will be developed using advanced, high-efficiency combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, enhancing fuel efficiency and contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

Once operational, the projects are expected to contribute to the stability of the national electricity grid in the Sultanate of Oman and support economic and industrial growth, while being designed for future integration with carbon capture systems, in line with Oman's transition toward a low-emissions energy system.

His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Water and Electricity, said:

“This partnership reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing mutually beneficial and sustainable energy cooperation across the region. By working with trusted partners in the Sultanate of Oman, we are supporting the development of highly efficient, flexible generation capacity that strengthens energy security and reliability, while remaining aligned with the long-term transition to lower-emissions energy systems. We value the strong bilateral ties between our two countries and look forward to continued collaboration that delivers tangible outcomes for sustainable growth.”

His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman, affirmed that the Misfah and Duqm projects represent an important step in strengthening the national energy system and reflect Oman's commitment to achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and net-zero emissions by 2050, through the deployment of high-efficiency technologies capable of operating with fuel blends containing up to 30% hydrogen.

His Excellency Eng. Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nebras Power, stated that the two projects will contribute to meeting the growing demand for electricity in the Sultanate of Oman, support socio-economic development, and create employment opportunities for Omani talent.

From his side, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water and Electricity, said:“Our participation in the Misfah and Duqm projects reflects EtihadWE's role as a regional development partner in critical infrastructure projects, building on our experience in developing and operating large-scale assets. This participation aligns with our commitment to supporting regional energy security, strengthening Gulf cooperation, and contributing to the development of efficient and future-ready power generation solutions that support the transition to lower-carbon energy systems.”

Etihad Water and Electricity's participation in these strategic consortiums reinforces its role as a leading utility contributing to sustainable economic and community development, while strengthening its presence as an active regional development partner in critical infrastructure projects. The company serves more than 2 million people across the Northern Emirates, operates a power and water network exceeding 23,000 kilometres, and actively participates in public-private partnership (PPP) projects across the GCC and the wider region.