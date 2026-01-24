403
Mozambique Pleads for Support as Floods Displace Thousands
(MENAFN) Mozambique's government issued an urgent plea Friday for international humanitarian intervention as catastrophic flooding ravages the Southeast African nation, displacing hundreds of thousands and decimating critical infrastructure.
The National Disaster Management Institute (INGD) confirmed the country faces its most severe flooding crisis in decades, with official data revealing 600,000 displaced residents across the hardest-hit provinces of Gaza, Zambezia, Inhambane, and Sofala. Approximately 40% of Gaza Province now lies underwater. Relentless torrential downpours have unleashed devastating floods throughout Southern Africa, claiming dozens of lives.
Gabriel Monteiro, deputy chairperson of INGD, acknowledged to reporters that the country's resources "were insufficient to respond to a disaster of this scale."
"So far, we have partners from other parts of the world who have come to help us, but the size of this phenomenon exceeds all our plans. We are therefore appealing for humanitarian support from across the world to contain the devastating effects of the floods," said Monteiro.
Officials confirmed roughly 13 fatalities over the previous two weeks, with numerous individuals still unaccounted for.
Mary Louise Eagleton, UNICEF resident representative in the country, told Anadolu that the number of fatalities is expected to rise.
"We also expect to see that a large proportion of those who have washed away are children. We are therefore working to establish the exact number of those dead," she said.
South African and British governments have dispatched military personnel to reinforce rescue missions.
Evacuated populations confront dire shortages of shelter alongside critical necessities including water, sanitation, and food, Monteiro reported.
Global partners are coordinating resource deployment with INGD to address escalating humanitarian demands.
Mozambique experienced catastrophic flooding in 2000, which killed about 1,000 people.
