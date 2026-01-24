403
China Hits Back at EU Over Hong Kong Publisher Resolution
(MENAFN) China lashed out Saturday against a fresh European Parliament resolution targeting the conviction of high-profile Hong Kong media figure.
Lawmakers in Brussels approved the measure Thursday, prompting swift condemnation from a spokesperson at China's Mission to the EU, who declared the resolution "disregards facts and legal principles, smears and discredits 'one country, two systems' and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's national security law, openly interferes in Hong Kong's judicial affairs, and crudely interferes in China's internal affairs."
The non-binding legislative action emerged after members of parliament denounced Hong Kong authorities' "arbitrary prosecution" of media owner and "pro-democracy activist" Jimmy Lai—a prosecution the parliament condemned "in the strongest terms."
Last month, the 78-year-old Chinese-born British national was convicted on three separate charges: "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" alongside sedition violations stemming from colonial-era laws. Lai now confronts the possibility of life imprisonment.
MEPs pushed for EU member nations to terminate extradition agreements with both China and Hong Kong, demanded the European Commission pursue revocation of the territory's standing within the World Trade Organization (WTO), and pressed the European Council to impose sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee plus additional officials "responsible for the crackdown on freedoms."
Beijing's representatives countered that Hong Kong judicial institutions are processing Lai's case "independently and impartially in accordance with the law, and no external forces have the right to interfere."
China's government called on the European Parliament to "respect China's sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong, stop supporting anti-China and destabilizing elements in Hong Kong, and stop interfering in Hong Kong's judicial affairs and China's internal affairs in any form."
"The central government will firmly support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in governing Hong Kong in accordance with the law," the spokesperson added.
Lai served as publisher of Apple Daily—a widely-read Hong Kong tabloid—until its closure in 2021.
