Brazil’s president says country will allow Chinese citizens to enter without visa
(MENAFN) Brazil’s president announced that the country will allow Chinese citizens to enter without a visa for specific categories of short-term travel, marking a new step in bilateral engagement, according to official statements.
The move was presented as a reciprocal measure following China’s introduction of a similar policy set to take effect in 2025, as stated by reports referencing government officials.
China has already begun rolling out a trial arrangement as of June 1, permitting travelers from several Latin American countries—including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay—to enter without visa requirements.
Brazil’s decision is widely seen as an effort to boost direct contact between people and to encourage closer exchanges between China and other regions, aligning with broader initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation between Beijing and Latin American partners and other international blocs.
According to reports, the Brazilian president personally communicated the decision to China’s president during a phone call late Thursday, formally notifying him of the policy change.
