Forbes Middle East Concludes Its Global Strategic Hub At Davos 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Senior leaders and decision-makers from the region and the world take part in high-level dialogues

Khuloud Al Omian: The Hub delivered meaningful discussions reflecting the depth of global economic transformation Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January 2026: Forbes Middle East has concluded the programme of its Global Strategic Hub at Davos, held from 19 to 23 January. The Hub represented a key media and thought-leadership milestone, reflecting Forbes Middle East's commitment to its role as a regional platform with global reach, contributing to the elevation of regional perspectives and strengthening their presence in influential international economic discussions. The Forbes Middle East Hub delivered an integrated dialogue programme welcoming senior government leaders, top executives, and business decision-makers. Discussions focused on core themes related to the future of economic growth, accelerating digital transformation, enhancing market competitiveness, and exploring investment opportunities amid rapidly evolving global dynamics. Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said:“The Forbes Middle East Hub at Davos provided a meaningful space for high-quality dialogue that reflected the depth of global economic transformation and highlighted the region's role as an active partner in shaping future visions. This presence enabled us to extend valuable discussions from Davos to a wider audience, reinforcing Forbes Middle East's position as a trusted hub for leadership thinking and economic influence.” The Hub witnessed high-level participation from senior government officials and leaders from the public and private sectors, including H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma Mohammed Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government; Shaikh Dr. Majid Sultan AlQassimi, CEO & Founder, Soma Mater Management Consultancies; and Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&. The Hub was further distinguished by a visit from Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office of the UAE, who met with the Forbes Middle East team and commended the organisation's role in advancing the media landscape and establishing an influential regional and global media vision. Discussions during the visit also explored future collaboration opportunities with the Bridge Summit and highlighted key themes expected to feature in its upcoming edition, particularly economic media and its role in keeping pace with global transformation. Additional participants included H.E. Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson, ITICS – Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC & Honorary Consul for South Africa in Oman; Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Holdings; Ali Tumbi, Founder & Chairman, AQUA Group of Companies; Mohammed Alghanim, CEO, Hamad S. Alghanim & Sons; Ali Al Gebely, Founder & Chairman, ONE Development; and Captain Pradeep Singh, Founder & Chairman, Karma Developers. Across the Hub's dialogues, discussions addressed leadership in a rapidly changing economic environment, pathways to sustainable growth, the role of inclusion and innovation in strengthening competitiveness, as well as cybersecurity challenges and the accelerating evolution of the digital economy. These conversations reflected Forbes Middle East's approach of linking strategic vision with practical application and measurable impact on markets, institutions, and decision-makers. Throughout the forum, Forbes Middle East produced daily thought-leadership content, distributed across its digital platforms, amplifying the reach of ideas and insights in line with its Davos editorial message:“From Davos to the World.”

Photo caption: Amira Sajwani, Managing Director – DAMAC Properties, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, Co-founder and COO of Amali Properties in the UAE.