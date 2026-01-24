Russian Forces Launch 756 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
“Russian forces carried out 17 airstrikes on Ternuvate, Rizdvianka, Tavriiske, Yurkivka, Liubytske, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, and Charivne,” Fedorov wrote.
A total of 483 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Rozumivka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, and Solodke.
Five MLRS attacks were carried out on Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Sviatopetrivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.
A total of 251 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.
In total, 99 reports were received regarding damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.Read also: Russian drone attack damages buildings in Kharkiv, 14 people injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on television that frontline Zaporizhzhia has turned into a transit hub for enemy Shahed drones launched from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
