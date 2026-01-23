Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Loan Distributed To Beneficiaries In MP's Shahdol Under PM Svanidhi Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Shahdol, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, digitally inaugurated the loan and credit card distribution programme under the PM SVANidhi Scheme from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Under this initiative, a programme was also organised at the Municipal Council premises in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

During the event, loan amounts were distributed to eligible beneficiaries of the scheme.

BJP MLA from Jaisinghnagar Assembly constituency, Manisha Singh, told IANS, "The PM SVANidhi Scheme is a transformative solution for our small traders and street vendors. Through this scheme, small traders are becoming financially stronger. Today, the distribution of credit cards has also been started, which will provide even more convenience to traders."

Ghanshyam Jaiswal, Shahdol Municipal Council President, told IANS, "Under this scheme of the Central government, earlier an amount of ten thousand rupees was given, which has now been increased to fifteen thousand rupees. Similarly, twenty thousand rupees has been increased to twenty five thousand rupees, and instead of twenty five thousand rupees, loans of up to fifty thousand rupees are now being provided. This is giving financial empowerment to small traders. For this, we thank the Narendra Modi-led Union government for launching this scheme."

Divya Dwivedi, a woman beneficiary, told IANS, "I received information about the scheme from the Shahdol municipal council. After applying for this scheme, I received the benefit of the scheme. At first I received the amount of ten thousand rupees, then twenty five thousand rupees and now I have got fifty thousand rupees through which I started a tailoring business. With the gradual loans, my business has grown. For this, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative."

Another scheme beneficiary, Gagan Barman, told IANS, "I received information about the PM SVANidhi Scheme from the Bank of India. Initially, I received an amount of ten thousand rupees, which I invested in my general (cosmetics) store. After that, I also received further installments, which helped a lot in expanding my business. For this, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi."