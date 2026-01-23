Award-Winning Colibri Views By Major Developments In RAK Nearly Sold Out In Record Time

Studios and one-bedroom homes are fully sold, with limited two-bedroom units and penthouses remaining at the landmark RAK Central development

Published: Fri 23 Jan 2026, 6:56 PM

Major Developments' latest residential landmark, Colibri Views, continues to gain strong market traction, with both towers almost sold out. Studios and one-bedroom residences are fully sold, with only a limited number of two-bedroom apartments and two exclusive penthouses remaining. The project has emerged as one of the most in-demand residential launches in RAK Central, Ras Al Khaimah's fastest-evolving business and lifestyle district.

This record-time sales momentum is reinforced by industry recognition. Colibri Views has secured three prestigious regional awards, including Sustainable Residential Development, Ras Al Khaimah and Residential High-Rise Development, Ras Al Khaimah at the Arabian Property Awards 2025, alongside Best Innovative Amenities in a Luxury Residential Development at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025. These accolades reinforce its positioning as a future-forward residential asset that blends architectural clarity, wellness-led design, and long-term value.

Located in the heart of RAK Central, Colibri Views is conceived as a living system seamlessly integrated into the district's live-work-play ecosystem. The towers offer uninterrupted panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island, and Al Hamra Golf Course, translating strategic location into sustained value for both end-users and investors. As infrastructure development accelerates, Colibri Views stands among the earliest residential projects anchoring demand at the core of RAK Central's growth story.

Wellness sits at the core of the project's identity. Developed in collaboration with project partner Patrice Evra, former Manchester United champion and French National Team captain, Colibri Views champions purpose-driven living. Amenities are curated around performance, recovery, and balance, including indoor and outdoor fitness zones, aquatic wellness facilities, spa and recovery spaces, co-working lounges with open-air business decks, curated social spaces such as a cigar lounge and outdoor library, and the signature Sky Observatory Deck. Evra's involvement also extends to a signature rooftop wellness feature personally conceptualised by him, reinforcing the project's focus on everyday wellbeing.

As Ras Al Khaimah continues its transformation into a global hub for business, tourism, and investment-led living, RAK Central is emerging as its urban nucleus, with Fortune 500 companies establishing a presence in the district. Early residential assets are witnessing heightened demand, driven by infrastructure expansion, proximity to global destinations such as Wynn Resort, and growing appetite for thoughtfully planned, wellness-integrated communities.

Commenting on the sales performance and market outlook, Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, said:“The pace at which Colibri Views has been absorbed by the market reflects a clear shift in investor behaviour. Buyers today are looking beyond short-term cycles and recognising the long-term fundamentals shaping Ras Al Khaimah. Launched at Dh2,000 per sq ft, Colibri Views represents an early entry into RAK Central, with market expectations pointing to appreciation levels of Dh3,300 per sq ft and above as the district evolves.”

He added:“What makes this trajectory credible is the ecosystem forming around it. RAK Central is being developed as the emirate's next commercial heart, with large-scale Grade A office supply planned, including Marjan's own HQ office complex - a strong signal of institutional intent. Combined with Ras Al Khaimah's record tourism performance in 2025, reported at around 1.3–1.35 million overnight visitors and double-digit tourism revenue growth, the district is structurally positioned to absorb long-term residential demand. I truly appreciate Marjan's role in shaping this ecosystem with clarity and long-term direction.”

With strong sales absorption, limited remaining inventory, and triple recognition across sustainability, innovation, and high-rise residential design, Colibri Views by Major Developments stands as a demand-ready, future-aligned asset within one of the UAE's fastest-growing business hubs.