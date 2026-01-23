Visiting RAK For The Nature? Authorities Warn Of Penalties For Environmental Violations

Visitors to Ras Al Khaimah's natural and coastal areas are being warned that littering, unsafe barbecuing, and illegal waste disposal can lead to hefty fines, as authorities step up inspections to protect the environment and public safety.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department said common offences include lighting fires or barbecuing directly on fixed or movable surfaces without using approved equipment, or doing so in areas not designated for this purpose, even after being warned to correct the behaviour.

Recommended For You Is 'GTA 6' delayed after explosion scare at Rockstar's Edinburgh studio?Redha Al Ansari Exchange introduces a complete digital receipt and e-signature system at its branches

Offenders have also been found spitting, discarding, leaving, or burying minor personal-use waste in public spaces such as beaches, parks, roads, sidewalks, vacant lands, and other areas not allocated for waste disposal. Similar breaches have been recorded at work sites and public squares.

Authorities stressed that commercial establishments are not exempt. Some businesses have been cited for dumping waste in public areas, on roads, on open land, or in non-designated locations, in direct violation of environmental regulations.

The increase in such behaviour has contributed to a total of 4,326 environmental violations recorded in 2025, reflecting irresponsible conduct across tourist, residential, and public facilities. Officials said these figures highlight the urgent need to raise environmental awareness and enforce rules for the proper use of beaches and natural sites.

To curb these practices, the department operates an integrated monitoring system through its environmental RAQIB inspection service. The system includes 20 Toyota Rush patrols, which conduct round-the-clock inspections across all areas of Ras Al Khaimah, covering beaches, tourist destinations, public facilities, and natural sites.

In addition to mobile patrols, fixed inspection units are stationed at high-traffic locations such as Marjan Island Corniche and the new Al Maairid Corniche, under agreements with relevant authorities to ensure continuous monitoring.

The department emphasised that following environmental guidelines is essential not only for preserving Ras Al Khaimah's natural beauty but also for safeguarding public safety and maintaining clean, enjoyable urban and coastal spaces for all residents and visitors.