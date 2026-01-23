Obesity And Metabolism Affected By Oral Bacteria, UAE Research Shows

Oral bacteria may be associated with obesity and related metabolic disorders, and this finding – as per a new study from NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) – could pave the way to detect and prevent obesity by targeting the body's oral microbiome – a collection of bacteria and other microbes that live in the mouth.

“Our findings highlight the mouth as an important, yet often overlooked, part of the body's metabolic system,” Aashish Jha, assistant professor of Biology and Co-Principal Investigator of the Research Institute's Public Health Research Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, said on Friday.

“By studying how oral bacteria and metabolites differ in people with obesity, we can begin to understand how these microbes may influence inflammation and overall metabolic health. This opens new possibilities for early detection and prevention strategies focused on the oral microbiome,” he added.

The study, conducted with the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, was published in Cell Reports. It analysed samples from 628 Emirati adults enrolled in the UAE Healthy Future Study.

NYUAD noted the study“represents one of the most detailed oral microbiome investigations to date, exploring how oral bacterial composition differs between individuals with and without obesity.”

“It also advances the field of precision medicine, and supports the delivery of personalised care tailored to individual needs through the integration of genomic, clinical, biochemical, and metabolomic data, enhancing individual health and quality of life in the long term.”

The research team led by Jha found that individuals with obesity have distinctive patterns of bacteria with distinct functions and produce metabolites that may contribute to inflammation and metabolic imbalance.

The study noted:“Certain types of bacteria linked to inflammation were more common, while bacteria that support healthy metabolism were less abundant in the obese group. These changes were accompanied by higher levels of specific chemical by-products that have previously been connected to weight gain and metabolic disease.

“Together, these findings suggest that imbalances in the mouth's microbial community may contribute to the inflammation and metabolic stress, a condition in which the body experiences a disruption in normal metabolic processes when energy demands or cellular balance exceed the body's capacity, leading to impaired cellular function and responses, often seen in obesity.”

NYUAD noted:“Obesity is a growing health challenge around the world. By focusing on the oral microbiome, this study adds a new dimension to understanding how microbial imbalances may influence body weight and metabolic health.”

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, executive director of the Health Life Sciences Sector of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), congratulated the NYU Abu Dhabi research team on this important contribution to the UAE Healthy Future.

“Insights of this nature help deepen our understanding of the biological factors that shape long-term health and support our wider efforts to promote prevention, enhance population health and inform evidence-based interventions that can improve outcomes for our community,” Dr Al Al Mannaei added.