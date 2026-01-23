Dubai To Host Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan And Mushaira

Dubai will once again host one of the largest Hindi–Urdu literary gatherings outside India when the Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan & Mushaira returns for its 24th edition on January 31.

The event, marking India's 77th Republic Day, will be held at Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, and is expected to draw poetry lovers from across the UAE and overseas.

Over the years, the annual gathering has drawn large audiences from the Indian diaspora in the UAE and beyond, bringing Hindi and Urdu poets together on one stage.

The 2026 edition will be presided over by Syed Farzan Rizvi, while the proceedings will be conducted by Dr. Nayyar Jalalpuri, Head of the Department of Urdu at Lucknow University.

This year's line-up features a mix of senior and contemporary poets, including Manzar Bhopali, Azm Shakri, Dr Rama Singh, Naghma Noor, Atul Ajnabi, Himanshi Babra, Saif Babar, Radhika Gupta, Aayushi Rakhecha, and Dr Dilshad Gorakhpuri.

A commemorative souvenir will also be unveiled during the evening, continuing the event's tradition of documenting contemporary poetry alongside reflections on the significance of Republic Day.

Speaking ahead of the event, founder and chief organiser Syed Salahuddin said the gathering had, for nearly a quarter-century, served as a cultural bridge for the Indian community abroad. He also acknowledged the UAE's support for multicultural initiatives, noting that such platforms thrive in an environment that values openness and diversity.