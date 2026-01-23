UAE Foreign Ministry Says US, Russian, Ukrainian Talks Started In Abu Dhabi

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for real-time updates on the trilateral talks taking place in Abu Dhabi ]

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed on Friday the country's hosting of trilateral talks bringing together representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

High-level teams from the three countries are in Abu Dhabi for the negotiations, a day after US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos and hours after US envoy Steve Witkoff held late-night talks with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) stated that the talks started on January 23 and are scheduled to continue over two days, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah, who also serves as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his hope that these discussions would contribute to tangible steps toward ending a crisis that has persisted for nearly four years and resulted in immense humanitarian suffering.

He also commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump in facilitating these talks, reinforcing stability, and advancing the political track, while adding that the UAE maintains well-established partnerships with all three parties, enabling the country to play a trusted role in hosting dialogue at a time when serious and responsible diplomacy is most needed.

The UAE Foreign Minister further highlighted the country's firm belief that sustainable solutions to conflicts can only be achieved through dialogue and de-escalation.

Many previous attempts to end the war in Ukraine, which erupted when Russia started a special military operation there in February 2022, have ended in vain, with concessions of territories representing the key hurdle to achieving peace.